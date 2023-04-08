Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

