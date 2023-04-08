Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

