Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 137 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

LULU stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

