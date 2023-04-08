Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,285 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

