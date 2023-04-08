Sigma Planning Corp Has $717,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

IRM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

