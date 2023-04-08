Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

