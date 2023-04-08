Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.