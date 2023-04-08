Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,553 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

