Sigma Planning Corp Sells 407 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 593,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 513,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

