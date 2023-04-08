Sigma Planning Corp Sells 680 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,657,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $291.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.27 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

