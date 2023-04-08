Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,979 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

NYSE LUV opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

