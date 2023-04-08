SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $64.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

