SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

