Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.47 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

