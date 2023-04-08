Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

