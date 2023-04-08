Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.