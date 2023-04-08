Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $108.03

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.03, but opened at $99.84. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $103.93, with a volume of 1,082,408 shares traded.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

