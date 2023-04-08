Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,641 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.