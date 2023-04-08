Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

