Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Sells $158,641.60 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tennant Stock Down 0.2 %

TNC stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $75.57.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

TNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tennant by 50.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Articles

