The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $156.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

