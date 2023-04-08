The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

