The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,929 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $188.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

