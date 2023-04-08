TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
