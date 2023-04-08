UBS Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.