Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $520.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.08 and a 200 day moving average of $469.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

