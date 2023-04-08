Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTR opened at $42.63 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $62.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

