W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $641.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.