W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $641.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

