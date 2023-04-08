WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

