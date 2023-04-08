WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

