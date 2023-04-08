Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,825 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

