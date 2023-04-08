Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 567 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 819.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

