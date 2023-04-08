Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 683 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

