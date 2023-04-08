Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

