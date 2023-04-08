Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 44.39%.
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
