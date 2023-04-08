Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Shares of CIB stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.