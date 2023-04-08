Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 72.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $168.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

