Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,128 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.01 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

