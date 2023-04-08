Whittier Trust Co. Buys 133 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $263.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

ICON Public Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

