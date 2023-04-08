Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

