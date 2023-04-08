Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

