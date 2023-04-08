Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

