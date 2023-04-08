Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,492,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

