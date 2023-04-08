Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

