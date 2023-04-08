Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

UiPath Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $16.55 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

