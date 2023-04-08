Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.33.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

