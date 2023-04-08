Whittier Trust Co. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 409,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

