Whittier Trust Co. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 63,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 162.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,618 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $24.81.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

