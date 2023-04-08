Whittier Trust Co. Has $170,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.