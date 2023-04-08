Whittier Trust Co. Has $178,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $323.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $431.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.37 and a 200-day moving average of $247.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

